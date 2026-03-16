BLOOMIA HOLDINGS, INC. Announces Investor Presentation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Bloomia Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a specialty agriculture company and one of the largest producers of fresh-cut tulips in the United States, today announced that it has published an investor presentation providing an overview of the Company's rights offering strategy and outlook for future financial improvements.

The presentation includes information regarding Bloomia Holdings' business model, market opportunity, operational capabilities, and strategic priorities as the Company continues to execute on initiatives designed to strengthen its balance sheet and drive long-term shareholder value.

The investor presentation is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at:

https://bloomiaholdingco.com/reports-filings/

"We are providing the investor presentation to give investors a clear overview of Bloomia Holdings' rights offering strategy and the opportunities ahead for our business," said Dan Philp Co-CEO of Bloomia Holdings. "As we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, we remain focused on improving operational performance, strengthening our financial position, and building long-term value for our shareholders. We strongly encourage you to review the presentation in detail. If you have any questions about the offering, please do not hesitate to reach out to our CFO, Biz McShane at info@bloomiaholdingco.com."

About Bloomia Holdings, Inc.

Bloomia Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:TULP) is a specialty ag company focused on making and managing its ag investments in the U.S. and internationally. The Company is the majority owner of Bloomia, one of the largest producers of fresh-cut tulips in the United States. For additional information, contact info@bloomiaholdingco.com, call (763) 392-6200 or visit our website at www.bloomiaholdingco.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current facts are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, plans, strategies, objectives, future performance, and anticipated events or results. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bloomia Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/bloomia-holdings-inc.-tulp-announces-investor-presentation-1148122