Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Colossus Resources Corp. (TSXV: CLUS) ("Colossus" or the "Company") today announced that its annual general and special meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026. The record date is April 17, 2026. The specific time and location of the AGM are not yet determined but will be announced when the Company files its management information circular and related proxy materials in connection with the AGM.

ABOUT COLOSSUS RESOURCES CORP.

Colossus Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Charalambos (Harry) Katevatis

President CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Colossus Resources Corp.