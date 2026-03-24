Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - A new data report published by SeoProfy compiles 52 industry statistics that document a structural shift in how search engines deliver results and how users interact with them. The guide aggregates findings from various sources, including earnings disclosures.





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The report is part of the company's ongoing research into AI-driven search - an area SeoProfy has been actively testing and developing optimization methods for since 2022. The company, which has built its own proprietary analytics platform, SearchAnalytics.ai, to support data-driven SEO decisions, compiled the report to map how AI is reshaping search behavior at scale. The data points to a widening gap between traditional SEO performance metrics and the realities of AI-influenced search.

"The statistics tell a clear story: search behavior is fragmenting," said Victor Karpenko, CEO of SeoProfy. "Marketers have been building strategies around ranking and clicks for over two decades. What this data shows is that visibility inside AI-generated answers is becoming just as important - and most teams don't yet have a framework for measuring it."

The report's findings support that assessment. According to data cited in the guide, nearly 6 in 10 U.S. Google searches now end without a click - a trend accelerated by the expansion of Google's AI Overviews, which now reach more than 2 billion monthly users. At the same time, traffic from LLM platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini grew 527% year over year, signaling that a new discovery channel is forming alongside the decline in traditional organic clicks.

The guide also documents the rise of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), an emerging set of practices focused on increasing the frequency with which a brand is cited in AI-generated responses.

"What makes this report useful is that it connects the macro trend to specific, measurable shifts," said Andriy Shum, Head of SEO at SeoProfy. "The data shows a clear tension between how fast teams are adopting AI and how confident they actually are in the output. That gap between adoption speed and quality control is where most organizations are right now."

On the financial side, the compiled data suggests that AI integration is producing tangible results for businesses that have moved past the experimental stage. Findings cited in the report show that 68% of marketers attribute a higher content marketing ROI to AI, while data shared in the report indicated a revenue uplift from AI investment of 3-15%.

The full report, including sourced statistics across AI adoption, content creation, SERP evolution, voice search, ROI, and industry concerns, is available on SeoProfy's website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289683

Source: Seoprofy