Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Anulika Malomo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300D32517C2M3A561
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification code
GB00B6VTTK07
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£6.974251
467
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
467
- Price
£3,256.98
e)
Date of the transaction
26.03.26
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)