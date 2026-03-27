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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
142 Leser
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ERISA Insurance Claim Attorneys is now J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys

New Name, Same Commitment to Personalized Legal Support in Disability, Life, and Health Insurance Claims

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / The law firm previously known as ERISA Insurance Claim Attorneys is changing its name. Clients nationwide can now benefit from the services of Price McNamara and his team through J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys.

This change reflects the firm's continued effort to stay on the cutting edge of ERISA law practice.

That said, clients can continue to count on team members with J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys to continue answering the questions they may have about benefit claims and denials in disability, life insurance, and health insurance.

The firm is proud to hold true to the standards it set when it opened its doors in 1995. Clients will benefit from personalized legal guidance and representation while pursuing the financial support they need to address pressing injuries and related losses. This legal team will not let insurers dictate how clients get to recover from life-changing conditions.

Instead, this team uses personal insight gained by working on both sides of the insurance process to break down how ERISA disability claims work. J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys can specifically offer clients and their families legal clarity in the face of confusing and stressful circumstances.

Price McNamara has personal experience with ERISA disability claims and understands how receiving disability and life insurance benefits can transform a person's life. His own experience losing his brother, father, and sister drove him to offer a helping hand to people in similar situations.

Today, clients nationwide can benefit from J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys' stalwart commitment to holding insurers accountable for client care. Interested parties can contact the team today to learn more about how it can tailor its services to unique and challenging cases.

About J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys

J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys, previously known as ERISA Insurance Claim Attorneys, helps clients break down insurance disputes centered around the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) law. The team wants to help clients challenge disability denials and address benefit claims.

Clients can trust J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys with questions about life insurance and health insurance. The team understands the intricacies of employer-sponsored insurance benefits and strives to make it as easy as possible for families to secure the support they need. They serve clients at their offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houston.

J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys has specialized in ERISA law and insurance claims since the firm opened its doors in 1995. Today, clients throughout the United States can count on this team to offer them guidance. Contact J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys today to book a consultation.

MEDIA CONTACT
Erika Johnson
225-719-4317
helpdesk@jpricemcnamara.com

SOURCE: J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/erisa-insurance-claim-attorneys-is-now-j.-price-mcnamara-disabil-1152382

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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