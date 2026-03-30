Foundation Software Webinar Tackles Gen Z Retention Challenges for Construction Companies

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, hosted a free webinar on March 25th, 2026, titled "Wired Differently: 4 Questions Gen Z Is Asking - and How You Can Answer," to discuss how employers can approach this new generation entering the workforce.

Led by Brian Cancian of Foundation Software alongside Bruce Walt and Mary Ivon Pastorek of BDO USA the trio talks about employing Generation Z - the 70 million people born between 1996 and 2012 - who will represent 30% of the national workforce by 2030.

In construction, that shift is already underway and unlike previous generations, Gen Z enters the workforce with a fundamentally different set of expectations: they're asking new questions, prioritizing different values and making career decisions accordingly.

Companies that don't adapt their approach to hiring and retention risk losing young talent to industries that will.

This webinar addresses that challenge head-on, offering practical strategies rooted in current workforce research and construction realities. The session explores the four core questions Gen Z employees are asking their employers:

Why does this work matter?

Will I have flexibility here?

Do I belong on this team?

Where can I grow?

It also examines how the answers to those questions directly affect retention - and what it takes to turn short-term hires into long-term team members.

For construction companies navigating a tightening labor market, the strategies covered are practical and immediately applicable. Watch the full recording here.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About BDO USA

BDO's purpose is helping people thrive every day. Together, they are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for their people, our clients, and their communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax, and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through their global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-webinar-tackles-gen-z-retention-challenges-fo-1152788