Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE: PAPL), a leading fintech platform, announced that as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2025, which was filed on December 3, 2025, and as amended and filed on December 12, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited consolidated financial statements, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Release of this information is required by Sections 401 (h) and 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. ("Pineapple", or the "Company") is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ, including risks related to volatility in the price of INJ, the timing and execution of Digital Asset Treasury capital deployment, the treatment of designated cash balances, and the assumptions underlying non-GAAP metrics such as mNAV, and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

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Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.