WorkMax: How Construction Teams Can Drive Time Tracking Software Adoption

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has shared practical insights to help contractors get field crews using time tracking software from day one.

Many construction companies are turning to digital apps to simplify their time tracking, but it's not uncommon for them to run into trouble when they go to implement.

Field crews are busy, jobsites move fast and new tools can feel like one more thing to manage.

The article walks contractors through a practical approach - one that focuses on fitting time tracking into how crews already work, removing the barriers that make getting started harder than it needs to be and setting clear expectations from the start.

The information covers several areas relevant to field-based rollouts:

Framing time tracking as part of existing jobsite routines rather than an added step

Identifying and removing early barriers that make it harder for crews to log time correctly from the start

Setting clear expectations so employees know time tracking replaces old methods - not just adds to them

Preparing supervisors to support crews during rollout without escalation

Connecting accurate time entry to employees getting paid correctly and managers knowing where time is being spent

Contractors who read the full article will come away with a picture of considerations to make time tracking stick - and why getting it right from the start saves far more time than fixing problems later.

To learn more about driving time tracking software adoption in construction, read the full guide here.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/how-construction-teams-can-drive-time-tracking-software-adoption-1153300