CXApp Inc.: CXAI CEO Khurram Sheikh to Keynote at The AI Foundry Industry Event on April 9th

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the leader in Agentic AI and Spatial Intelligence for enterprise workplaces, today announced that Khurram Sheikh , Founder, Chairman and CEO, will take the stage as a keynote speaker at The AI Foundry Series, San Ramon Chapter, taking place Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM PDT, at Bishop Ranch (BR) Foundry, 2623 Camino Ramon, San Ramon, California.

The AI Foundry is a community-driven initiative uniting startups, investors, government leaders, and academic institutions around responsible, real-world AI innovation in the East Bay and beyond. The San Ramon Chapter is hosted in partnership with the City of San Ramon and Bishop Ranch, and brings together founders, technologists, and civic leaders for an evening of learning, connection, and innovation.

Khurram Sheikh is among a select group of speakers at the event, which also features the AI Foundry Startup Pitch Day, a curated showcase giving East Bay AI founders the opportunity to present their companies, gain visibility, and engage directly with local investors and ecosystem partners.

Khurram Sheikh's Forthcoming Remarks: Agentic AI and the Future of the Intelligent Enterprise

Khurram will address the accelerating enterprise shift toward agentic, autonomous AI systems and the emergence of spatially intelligent workplaces. Drawing on CXAI's work with global enterprise clients, his remarks will explore how organizations are moving beyond static digital tools to AI-driven platforms capable of orchestrating complex workflows, optimizing physical environments, and generating real-time operational intelligence and what this transformation means for the communities, companies, and founders building the next generation of enterprise technology.

"The AI Foundry represents the kind of community-driven momentum that defines the Bay Area at its best - founders, investors, and civic leaders building the future together with purpose and urgency. I look forward to sharing how Agentic AI is already transforming enterprise workplaces and what we see ahead for organizations ready to lead in this next era." - Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO, CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI)

"We are thrilled to welcome Khurram to The AI Foundry San Ramon Chapter. Having one of Silicon Valley's leading AI companies represented here speaks volumes about the momentum of our community. CXAI is doing exactly what we champion: translating Agentic AI into real enterprise impact." - Vasudha Badri-Paul, President, The AI Foundry and CEO, Avatara AI

Event Details:

The AI Foundry Series, San Ramon Chapter: Networking and Pitch Night

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM PDT

Venue: BR Foundry at Bishop Ranch, 2623 Camino Ramon, San Ramon, CA 94583

Keynote Speaker: Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman and CEO, CXApp Inc.

Registration: https://luma.com/eodgv83s

About The AI Foundry Series

The AI Foundry Series is a recurring community event based in the East Bay, hosted in partnership with the City of San Ramon and Bishop Ranch. The series convenes startups, investors, government leaders, and academic institutions for programming centered on AI learning, innovation, and networking. The San Ramon Chapter is held at BR Foundry at Bishop Ranch, one of the Bay Area's premier innovation campuses.

https://theaifoundry.org

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxai-ceo-khurram-sheikh-to-keynote-at-the-ai-foundry-industry-eve-1155483