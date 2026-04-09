WEED, Inc.: WEED Inc. Engages Advisors to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives for Sugar Hill Asset and Broader Corporate Platform

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / WEED Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ), a publicly traded company pioneering the integration of cannabis operations and cryptocurrency infrastructure, today announced that it has engaged strategic advisors to evaluate a range of potential transactions aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

The review will focus on the 44 acres of Four Winds of Lake Erie, llc" FKA Sugar Hill property in Chautauqua County, New York, along with its broader portfolio of cannabis, real estate, and digital asset initiatives.

Strategic Review Highlights

- Approved for AI Data Room progress by Town of Portland N.Y. Board Resolution

- Evaluation of joint ventures, asset sales, and development partnerships

- Exploration of opportunities tied to data center and infrastructure development

- Review of the Company's integrated cannabis and cryptocurrency ecosystem

- Assessment of capital formation strategies related to its $50 million growth initiative

Management Commentary

"We believe the market is significantly undervaluing the unique combination of hard assets, cannabis infrastructure, and cryptocurrency innovation within WEED Inc.," said Glenn E. Martin, CEO of WEED Inc.

"The Sugar Hill property alone represents a rare strategic asset with substantial development potential, and we are now actively exploring opportunities to unlock that value through partnerships, monetization strategies, or other strategic transactions." adds Nicole M. Breen, Secretary/Treasurer of WEED Inc.

Positioned at the Intersection of Two High-Growth Markets

WEED Inc. operates at the convergence of the U.S. cannabis market and the global cryptocurrency market, both of which are expected to see substantial growth through 2030.

Through its vertically integrated model, the Company looks to develop

- Cannabis cultivation, wholesale, and retail operations

- A portfolio of six proprietary cannabis-focused cryptocurrencies

- A fully Secured Regulated tokenized ecosystem linking real-world operations to digital assets

Capital Strategy Alignment

This strategic review aligns with WEED Inc.'s previously announced $50 million capital raise, which is intended to scale cannabis operations, advance cryptocurrency platform development, and acquire additional strategic assets.

WEEDCoin, BUDZCoin & HEMPCoin will be the beginning of building s Stablecoin treasury in cooperation with The Genius Act including all Local State, & Federal regulations.

Maximizing Shareholder Value

The Company emphasized that no decisions have been made at this time and that there can be no assurance any transaction will occur. However, the engagement of advisors represents a key milestone in positioning WEED Inc. for potential transformational growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market conditions, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives.

About WEED Inc:

WEED Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on building the world's first fully integrated cannabis and cryptocurrency ecosystem. WEED Inc is a leading cannabis company dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to the cannabis consumer market. With subsidiaries spanning Israel, Australia, and the USA, the company focuses on innovation, quality, and sustainability Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, WEED Inc aims to shape the future of the cannabis industry.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States:

Any Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis.

That all Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. That Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "potential", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to any future revenue and profits.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

That the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws for the relevant country.

Safe Harbor Statement Legal Notice:

That the information is provided for convenience only, it is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc.

That No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research.

We advise that No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment.

In addition, all prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting, or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

Media Contact:

Glenn E. Martin, CEO

1-520-278-8890

Glenn@WEEDincUSA.com

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/weed-inc.-engages-advisors-to-evaluate-strategic-alternatives-for-sug-1156467