Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) ("Soluna" or the "Company"), a developer of green data centers that converts renewable energy into computing power, today announced that John Belizaire, Chief Executive Officer of Soluna, will participate in the Water Tower Research Insights Conference taking place April 14-15, 2026.

Belizaire will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research Managing Director John Roy, Ph.D., where he will discuss Soluna's Renewable Computing strategy, including its pipeline of renewable-powered data center projects and the growing demand for flexible compute infrastructure aligned with energy markets. He will also focus on how the Company is converting its power pipeline into energized compute capacity, demonstrating execution through key project milestones, and advancing long-term value creation.

The Water Tower Research Insights Conference is a virtual event designed to provide investors with direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses. The conference will feature fireside chats and curated post-event engagement opportunities with participating companies.

Investors can register for the event and access the webcast at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756893&tp_key=9887b91f93

More information on Soluna's data center projects is available at www.solunacomputing.com.

Safe Harbor Statement by Soluna

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, our expectations with respect to the Company's pipeline of data center projects, demand for flexible compute infrastructure, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," and similar statements. Soluna may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower, using computing as a catalyst. The Company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna's pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna's proprietary software MaestroOS() helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions and superior returns. To learn more, visit solunacomputing.com and follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solunaholdings/

X (formerly Twitter): com/solunaholdings

YouTube: com/c/solunacomputing

Newsletter: ly/solunasubscribe

Resource Center: com/resources

Soluna regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Soluna investor relations and investor resources sections of its website regularly.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications.

At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291780

Source: Water Tower Research