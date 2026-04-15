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WKN: A3LYHS | ISIN: XS2800678224 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 09:20
37,500 
-1,32 % -0,500
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR BALTIC CORPORATION AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR BALTIC CORPORATION AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,50039,50012:01
37,88939,88908:59
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 11:36 Uhr
126 Leser
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Chill Spritz Takes Flight with airBaltic -- and Your Next Journey Just Got an Upgrade

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Spritz has announced a landmark partnership with airBaltic, bringing its distinctive functional sparkling drink to travellers across the airline's European network. But beyond the business milestone, it means something simple and exciting for passengers: there's something worth ordering from the drinks trolley.

A drink built for the way you travel

Chill Spritz is zero sugar, zero calories, and completely caffeine-free - no mid-flight jitters, no sugar crash on landing. At the heart of every can is ashwagandha, an ancient botanical long associated with calm focus and relaxation, now bottled into a refreshing, sparkling drink that's as good for you as it tastes.

The listing reflects a broader shift across the airline industry, as carriers increasingly move to offer passengers premium, alcohol-free alternatives that match modern lifestyle choices. Chill Spritz - with its distinctive formulation and striking design - is ideally suited to the travel environment, where convenience, quality, and wellbeing increasingly go hand in hand.

A milestone that marks bigger ambitions

"This is a proud moment for us," said Dace Blanka, Founder of Chill Spritz. "Partnering with airBaltic and seeing Chill Spritz served onboard is a significant milestone. It reflects the growing demand for functional, alcohol-free options and marks an exciting new chapter in our international expansion."

Following strong growth across Germany, the Baltic countries, and a successful UK launch, the airBaltic partnership signals continued momentum as Chill Spritz expands into new markets and channels.

Look out for it on your next airBaltic flight. Consider your boarding pass an excuse to try something new.

About Chill Spritz is a functional, alcohol-free sparkling drink infused with ashwagandha (500 mg), traditionally associated with relaxation and wellbeing in herbal practices. With a zero-sugar, zero-calorie, and caffeine-free formulation, the brand offers a refreshing alternative to traditional soft drinks and energy drinks. Designed for health-conscious, lifestyle-led consumers, the brand is available across multiple European markets and expanding internationally through retail, hospitality, and travel channels.

Chill Spritz: https://chillspritz.co.uk/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chill-spritz-uk/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chillspritz_uk_official/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chill.spritz.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956980/Chill_Spritz.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chill-spritz-takes-flight-with-airbaltic--and-your-next-journey-just-got-an-upgrade-302743011.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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