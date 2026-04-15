Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Announces its Annual General and Special Meeting

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU) ("Avant" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held on May 4, 2026.

The notice of Meeting and the management information circular (the "Circular") is available to Shareholders on Avant's website as well as under Avant's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Circular and related materials for the Meeting have also been mailed to Shareholders.

Shareholder Meeting and Voting Information

Shareholders of record on March 25, 2026 are eligible to vote at the Meeting. The Meeting will be held on May 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (PDT) in the Summit Room, 7th Floor, 1700 Dickson Avenue, Kelowna, British Columbia, V1Y 0L5.

The Circular includes additional details regarding the Meeting and related voting procedures.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU) is a leading innovator in premium cannabis products, driven by a commitment to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As one of Canada's largest indoor producers, the company operates multiple production facilities across the country, cultivating unique and high-quality cannabis strains.

Avant offers a diverse product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Its renowned consumer brands, including blk mkt, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr, and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. The company's international footprint spans Australia, Israel, and Germany, with its flagship brand blk mkt leading the way. Avant also serves qualified medical patients nationwide through its Avant medical cannabis brand, accessible via the Avant Medical portal and trusted partner network.

Avant is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company operates in strategic locations throughout Canada.

Investor Relations:

For inquiries, please contact Investor Relations at:

Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Learn More:

For more information about Avant, including investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit the company website: www.avantbrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the TSX may not approve the Transaction on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the closing conditions for the Transaction may not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the risk that the Warrants may expire unexercised; general economic and financial market conditions; and those additional risk factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as strictly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Avant Brands Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avant-brands-announces-its-annual-general-and-special-meeting-1158008