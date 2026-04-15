Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that effective April 14, 2026, Mr. Alex Helmel has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Helmel is an independent management consultant with specific expertise working with early-stage venture companies within the Canadian capital markets.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Garry Stock
Director
Mineral Road Discovery Inc.
Telephone: 778 819 1870
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Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.