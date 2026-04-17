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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Bybit DCA Bot x Flexible Savings APR Boost: Exclusive for First-Time Users

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to offer new users an exclusive opportunity to receive a 5 USDT APR Booster Voucher upon creating their first DCA Bot with Flexible Savings enabled. From now until May 9, 2026, new users of the feature can win extra rewards for their first build-a-bot experience, while allowing their assets to earn yield with Bybit Flexible Savings.

New users may qualify for the APR Booster Voucher by completing simple tasks:

  1. Registering for the limited-time event after logging in
  2. Creating their first DCA Bot with a currency of their choice at their preferred investment frequency
  3. Selecting Flexible Savings Account as the funding source and maintaining a minimum investment of 100 USDT

Earnings are visible and trackable directly within the bot's detail view, with up to 30 days of historical yield performance available for review.

In addition to the bonus rewards, the new features significantly enhance earning potential on idle assets. Rather than remaining dormant between scheduled DCA buy cycles, supported assets generate yield through Flexible Savings before deployment in the next investment execution. This approach fully utilizes assets while users maintain disciplined investment schedules.

Bybit is committed to supporting traders and investors in unlocking the full potential of their assets and investment strategies. Through innovative products and targeted campaigns, the platform endeavors to make trading smarter, more efficient, and less frictional.

Registration is required and terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility, potential restrictions, and a step-by-step guide, users may visit: [New User Exclusive] Create Your First DCA Bot with Flexible Savings & Get 5 USDT APR Booster Voucher!

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959325/Bybit_DCA_Bot_x_Flexible_Savings_APR_Boost_Exclusive_First_Time.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/5922877/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-dca-bot-x-flexible-savings-apr-boost-exclusive-for-first-time-users-302745919.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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