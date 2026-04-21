São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Braskem S.A. (BV: BRKM3) (BV: BRKM5) (BV: BRKM6) (NYSE: BAK) (LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Braskem" or "Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that filed today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The document is already available on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem-ri.com.br. Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of Braskem's audited financial statements included in the 2025 Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293515

Source: Braskem S.A.