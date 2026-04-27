Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: First quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until May 20, 2026) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 9671642#.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Through this plan, dividends can be automatically reinvested in new Atrium shares at a 2% discount to the market price, with no commissions. The DRIP provides a simple way for shareholders to benefit from the power of compounding and grow their investment in Atrium over time. To enroll, shareholders should contact their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank lender specializing in residential and commercial mortgages in Canada's major urban centres, where real estate markets are stable and liquid. Atrium's goal is to deliver stable, reliable dividends to its shareholders while preserving their equity by maintaining conservative lending practices.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not subject to corporate income tax as long as its taxable income is distributed to shareholders as dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. These dividends are generally treated as interest income, placing shareholders in the same position as if they had invested directly in the underlying mortgages. For further information, please refer to Atrium's regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For further information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

Chief Executive Officer

Chris Anastasopoulos

Chief Financial Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294466

Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation