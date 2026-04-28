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WKN: A407FL | ISIN: US15672X2018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.04.26 | 20:34
0,279 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 03:02 Uhr
100 Leser
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New to The Street to Air Show #747 Tonight on Fox Business Network Featuring Performance Golf, CitroTech, Lee Gause, CISO Global, and Lost Soldier Oil and Gas

The show broadcasts as sponsored programming and features integrated TV commercial sponsorships from Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO), Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX), IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American:IGC), and DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), creating a multi-channel synergy between long-form interviews and national commercial exposure.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / New to The Street ("NTTS"), the 17-year financial media brand and one of the largest investor-focused television and digital platforms globally, will broadcast Show #747 tonight at 10:30 PM PST on the Fox Business Network as sponsored programming.

Tonight's broadcast features in-depth interviews and company profiles with:

  • Performance Golf - A leading digital golf instruction and training platform delivering data-driven coaching solutions to golfers worldwide.

  • CitroTech (NASDAQ:CITR)- An emerging technology company advancing innovative solutions across industrial and consumer applications.

  • Lee Gause - Founder of I Am Business Development, discussing sales leadership, revenue growth strategy, and a real-world perspective on career decision-making-comparing entrepreneurial paths such as launching an art gallery versus pursuing structured professions like dentistry for young professionals.

  • CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) - A global cybersecurity company providing enterprise-grade security, compliance, and threat intelligence solutions.

  • Lost Soldier Oil and Gas - A U.S.-based energy company focused on strategic oil and gas development initiatives.

"Each week, New to The Street brings audiences directly into the conversations shaping today's fastest-growing companies," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Show #747 continues to demonstrate how we combine national television, digital scale, and commercial integration to ensure our clients' stories are not just produced-but seen, understood, and acted upon."

New to The Street continues to distinguish itself by integrating national television distribution, one of the largest investor-focused YouTube audiences (4.51M+ subscribers), earned media, and iconic outdoor billboard placements across Times Square and the NYC Financial District. This multi-channel approach ensures featured companies achieve meaningful visibility and engagement across both institutional and retail investor audiences.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a leading business television brand broadcasting as sponsored programming on the Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television. With over 17 years of experience and more than 700 shows produced, the platform delivers long-form executive interviews, national TV commercials, and integrated multi-channel distribution across linear television, digital, and social media. The NTTS YouTube channel exceeds 4.5 million subscribers , https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=JtgPBZKhBbUw6Z_3, making it one of the largest investor-facing media platforms globally.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-air-show-%23747-tonight-on-fox-business-network-featuring-p-1161791

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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