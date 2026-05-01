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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:59
522,00 Euro
+0,06 % +0,30
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META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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523,40524,1030.04.
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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 01:48 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Beyond Frames: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Out Now on Meta Quest, Pico, and Steam VR

Award-winning Cortopia Studios launches the first-ever Turtles VR game

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been everywhere from New York City to Dimension X, but with the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, Beyond Frames Entertainment and Cortopia Studios take the iconic heroes into an all-new reality for the very first time: virtual reality.

Watch the full release trailer here:https://youtu.be/TK2PFmvvVf0

Available now on Meta Quest, Steam VR, and Pico for $24.99, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is a story-based action adventure game that can be enjoyed single-player, or with friends in optional co-operative multiplayer, allowing players to join together and push against the forces of The Foot.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City takes players to a New York City where the Shredder has been defeated and, in the void left behind, warring factions are vying for total control - from Karai, the leader of the Japanese branch of The Foot Clan, to Mashima, a mystic determined to resurrect the ruthless chaos and power that he believes their fallen leader stood for.

Players will explore the neighborhoods you've sworn to protect, square off against classic foes, and chow down on pizza - just like a real Turtle. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, players are in full control of their play style and experience, engaging however they feel their favorite Turtle would - from stealthy attacks to outright berserker action.

In addition to the base game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is available with a Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade for $4.99, featuring four alternate skins for each Turtle (Mirage, Nostalgia, Owari Masks and Red Masks), alongside an in-game digital art book and an in-game browsable soundtrack.

To learn more, follow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City on Discord, X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

PRESS KIT

Press kit for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City can be found here: https://bit.ly/3GMgdqP

CONTACT:

Press Contact: Jim Squires, press@beyondframes.com
Beyond Frames Publishing: Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing, hello@beyondframes.com, +46 8 50235808

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/r/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles--empire-city-out-now-on-meta-quest--pico--and-steam-vr,c4342105

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17662/4342105/4066282.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/i/tmnt--empire-city---keyart,c3533185

TMNT: EMPIRE CITY - Keyart

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-empire-city-out-now-on-meta-quest-pico-and-steam-vr-302759645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.