DJ Suspension: Ferrexpo plc

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Suspension: Ferrexpo plc 01-May-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/05/2026, 07:30 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION Ferrexpo plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 01/05/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00B1XH2C03 --

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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Category Code: SUS TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 425725 EQS News ID: 2318038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)