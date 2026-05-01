Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Auranova Resources Inc. (TSXV: AURA) ("Auranova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company to a consultant of the Company in accordance with the omnibus long term incentive plan of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.43 per common share for a period of five (5) years. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

About Auranova Resources

Auranova Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of new gold systems within the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt of Ontario. The Company is advancing its South Uchi Project in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd., while continuing to evaluate and expand its presence across prospective greenstone belts in Ontario.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.auranovaresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Auranova Resources Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295566

Source: Auranova Resources Inc.