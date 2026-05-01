Kaymus Resources Inc.: Kaymus Resources Announces Up to 10-for-1 Share Consolidation

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Kaymus Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Kaymus") (NEX: KYS.H) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to effect a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of up to ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Pre-Consolidation Common Shares") for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (a "Post-Consolidation Common Share"). The Company currently has 23,153,285 Pre-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Consolidation, it is anticipated that the Company will have approximately 2,315,328 Post-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding, assuming a Consolidation on a ten (10) for one (1) basis.

The Consolidation is subject to receipt of approval from the NEX board of the TSX-V and approval of the shareholder resolution (the "Shareholder Resolution") at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on May 22, 2026, which grants the board the discretion to determine if and when to effect the Consolidation and at what Consolidation ratio.

The name of the Company will not change in connection with the Consolidation. Further details regarding the Consolidation are contained in the Company's management information circular dated April 10, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the completion of the Consolidation; the intended effects of the Consolidation; the commencement of trading of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares on the NEX board of the TSX-V; and receipt of approval from the TSX-V with respect to the Consolidation.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risk factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include those risks related to, among other things, changes to business, social and economic conditions and those risks discussed or described in the Company's public materials ?led on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information is reasonable based on information available as of the date hereof, forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor assurance of future performance or results. Instead, it is based only on management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, relating to, among others, the general economic conditions and the political, permitting, regulatory and legal environment in which the Company operates.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake and disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly, re-issue, or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kaymus Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact: Trish Olynyk, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (403) 262-9177, Email: [email protected]