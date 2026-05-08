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WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:04
31,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,80033,20017:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED31,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.