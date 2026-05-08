Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 8 May 2026
Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI)
Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (TSX: CGI)
Canadian General Investments (CGI) offers investors a diversified exposure to the Canadian market. Manager Greg Eckel (since 2009) and assistant manager Victor Cheung (since 2024) employ a long-term, steady approach, avoiding market noise, while remaining opportunistic. This strategy has been very successful over the very long term; not many funds are able to demonstrate 25- and 50-year outperformance records. Eckel has observed increased attention in Canada from global investors. He has long-since highlighted the strong long-term performance of the Canadian market, but its potential has been augmented by both its performance and its exposure to hard assets.
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2324360 08-May-2026