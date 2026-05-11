Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 150 MW solar project at the Khavda renewable energy complex in Gujarat, which is planned to reach 30 GW by 2029, India Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), through its arm Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C, has commissioned a 150 MW solar power project at the Khavda renewable energy complex, which is planned to achieve a total installed capacity of 30 GW by 2029 and become the largest renewable energy cluster globally. AGEL is developing the 30 GW renewable energy park across the barren salt desert of Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch district. Spread over 538 sq km, an ...

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