Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PEI Group recognised for its editorial excellence at the Asia-Pacific and UK State Street Institutional Press Awards 2025

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI Group, the provider of vital intelligence to sharpen private market decisions, is proud to announce that four of its editorial team members have been recognised for journalistic excellence at the State Street Institutional Press Awards 2025.

Alex Lynn, Hong Kong Bureau Chief, was awarded Journalist of the Year - Investments at the Asia-Pacific event. He was recognised for his deep dive which featured in Private Equity International on how geopolitics is affecting LPs' investment decisions and allocations when it comes to private equity.

Alex leads an award-winning team covering Asia-Pacific private equity markets. This is his second State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia-Pacific win.

Tom Taylor was named Journalist of the Year - Sustainable Investments & Stewardship at the Asia-Pacific event for his in-depth article in Agri Investor that looked at the first biodiversity project in Australia's Nature Repair Market. Tom is PEI's Real Assets APAC reporter.

Daniel Kemp was highly commended at the Asia-Pacific ceremony in the Pensions category for an exclusive article in Infrastructure Investor that examined how AustralianSuper is considering a change in approach to how it invests in infrastructure. Alex Lynn and Tom Taylor were also highly commended for their work in the Investor Services and Investments categories, respectively.

Additionally, Joe Marsh, EMEA Editor, Investor Intelligence was named at State Street's UK event as runner up in the Journalist of the Year: Private Markets & Alternatives category for his article in Private Equity International about how private equity is returning to the front line on defence.

These award wins further reflect PEI Group's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, deeply researched and trusted journalism that informs and shapes global private markets.

The full stories and official announcements from State Street can be found for Asia-Pacific here and for the UK here.

About PEI Group

PEI Group is a leading provider of business intelligence, data, analytics, and events for the global private markets industry, with over 500 people operating from six offices.

Combining more than 25 years of proprietary data, deep editorial expertise, and a trusted journalistic heritage, PEI delivers vital intelligence to sharpen the decision-making of more than 30,000 investors, asset managers, and service providers worldwide.

With two decades of strong growth, PEI operates across private equity, private credit, private real estate, private infrastructure, and other specialist asset classes through its portfolio of premium information brands, research platforms, membership networks, and global events.

PEI connects investment professionals with the intelligence, relationships, opportunities and critical market insights needed to navigate evolving markets and achieve stronger investment outcomes.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758174/5963262/PEI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pei-group-recognised-for-its-editorial-excellence-at-the-asia-pacific-and-uk-state-street-institutional-press-awards-2025-302768285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.