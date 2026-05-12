PEI Group recognised for its editorial excellence at the Asia-Pacific and UK State Street Institutional Press Awards 2025

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI Group, the provider of vital intelligence to sharpen private market decisions, is proud to announce that four of its editorial team members have been recognised for journalistic excellence at the State Street Institutional Press Awards 2025.

Alex Lynn, Hong Kong Bureau Chief, was awarded Journalist of the Year - Investments at the Asia-Pacific event. He was recognised for his deep dive which featured in Private Equity International on how geopolitics is affecting LPs' investment decisions and allocations when it comes to private equity.

Alex leads an award-winning team covering Asia-Pacific private equity markets. This is his second State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia-Pacific win.

Tom Taylor was named Journalist of the Year - Sustainable Investments & Stewardship at the Asia-Pacific event for his in-depth article in Agri Investor that looked at the first biodiversity project in Australia's Nature Repair Market. Tom is PEI's Real Assets APAC reporter.

Daniel Kemp was highly commended at the Asia-Pacific ceremony in the Pensions category for an exclusive article in Infrastructure Investor that examined how AustralianSuper is considering a change in approach to how it invests in infrastructure. Alex Lynn and Tom Taylor were also highly commended for their work in the Investor Services and Investments categories, respectively.

Additionally, Joe Marsh, EMEA Editor, Investor Intelligence was named at State Street's UK event as runner up in the Journalist of the Year: Private Markets & Alternatives category for his article in Private Equity International about how private equity is returning to the front line on defence.

These award wins further reflect PEI Group's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, deeply researched and trusted journalism that informs and shapes global private markets.

The full stories and official announcements from State Street can be found for Asia-Pacific here and for the UK here.

About PEI Group

PEI Group is a leading provider of business intelligence, data, analytics, and events for the global private markets industry, with over 500 people operating from six offices.

Combining more than 25 years of proprietary data, deep editorial expertise, and a trusted journalistic heritage, PEI delivers vital intelligence to sharpen the decision-making of more than 30,000 investors, asset managers, and service providers worldwide.

With two decades of strong growth, PEI operates across private equity, private credit, private real estate, private infrastructure, and other specialist asset classes through its portfolio of premium information brands, research platforms, membership networks, and global events.

PEI connects investment professionals with the intelligence, relationships, opportunities and critical market insights needed to navigate evolving markets and achieve stronger investment outcomes.

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