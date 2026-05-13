Heimstaden AB (publ): Heimstaden AB (publ) Divests Swedish School Property

Heimstaden AB (publ) has divested its 80 percent shareholding in Heimstaden Samariten AB, owner of the real property Eskilstuna Samariten 14. It is divested to Slättö Nybrofast Samariten MergeCo AB, as part of a fund managed by Slättö. Slättö is a private equity real estate investor with a Nordic focus.



Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 21 30 94 89, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with around 156,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 329 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

