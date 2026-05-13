EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

XMax's AI Transformation Is Heating Up, And Revenues Seem To Prove It



13.05.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga Zinger Key Points Furniture designer XMax pivoted to AI, producing $4.8 million in contracted revenue. It's targeting over $30 million in 6-12 months.

XMax's $5.6 million investment in a fund that holds an interest in SpaceX shares is perfectly timed for its impending blockbuster IPO.

Net sales in 2025 surged 73% to $16.7 million, amid a 102% increase in average selling prices. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Rewind a couple of months, and XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN), the furniture designer selling to the top 100 U.S. furniture companies and global retailers and also a maker of health improvement products through its Healthline subsidiary, was laying a stake in the ground as a new player in the Artificial Intelligence space. With conditions being challenging in the furniture industry, XMax turned to AI and advanced technology sectors to diversify its revenue stream and position it for long-term growth, now seeking to be a diversified operating platform. Now, a short time later, it anticipates AI-related revenue of over $30 million within the next six to twelve months and has caught the attention of Wall Street firm Equity Research, which initiated coverage with a buy rating, calling the company "one of the most compelling small-cap AI platform stories in the current public market." So what's behind Equity Research's optimism and XMax's bullish revenue target in a mere 6 to 12 months? Several things, as it turns out. Transformational Deal There's its recent API deal for starters. The one-year $4.8 million API agreement, which the company inked in early May, gives a customer paying roughly $400,000 a month access to its AI models. The contract could be extended beyond 12 months, and XMax AI, the company's new AI unit, said it is in talks with three other potential customers, paving the way to achieve the revenue forecast of $30 million. "The most strategically significant element of this platform is the combination of usage-based billing with intelligent routing," wrote Equity Research in its research report. "Together they create a business model where revenue scales naturally with customer adoption, model variety can expand without changing the underlying commercial framework and gross margins improve as volume grows." The AI platform was deployed in April in collaboration with Cloud Alliance Inc. as the technical deployment partner and is now fully operational on AWS infrastructure, ready to support enterprise-scale commercialization, as evident from the May announcement, and is already garnering interest. XMax CEO Xiaohua Lu said the agreement is a "significant milestone" for the commercialization of its AI platform and "validates both the technical strength of our infrastructure and the growing market demand for scalable AI solutions." Public-Facing Websites Equally important to its entry into the AI markets was the launch of aimax.com, its consumer-facing AI portal and ai.xmax.com, its live AI platform for enterprise customers. Equity Research said both are important to XMax's strategy because they provide a public entry point to its AI commercialization activities and serve as its corporate identity from an investor relations and capital markets perspective. "It separates the corporate parent from the legacy product brand identities and projects a unified, technology-first narrative to investors, financial media, regulators and index providers," wrote Equity Research. "For purposes of FTSE Russell index methodology - which weighs a company's operating-company identity carefully - the existence of a clear, professional, AI-focused corporate web presence reinforces XMax's classification as an operating technology company rather than an investment vehicle." The Wall Street firm thinks there is a "credible path" for XMax to be added to the Russell 2000 when it is reconstituted in June 2026. That would open the stock up to an entirely new class of investors and potentially even impact its valuation because it triggers mandatory buying from institutional index funds and ETFs that are required to hold every stock within the index. SpaceX Exposure Right Before Its IPO Then there's its investments in the soon-to-IPO space company, which it pulled off through a series of sequential investments executed between September 2025 and April 2026, including a $5.6 million stake in Preamble X Capital I. All told, XMax has deployed $33.6 million of cumulative capital into Preamble Capital, Preamble Capital I and Preamble X Capital I - vehicles that hold direct fund-level exposure to shares in the space company and to xAI Series B Preferred Stock, wrote Equity Research. That investment comes just weeks ahead of the space giant's IPO, which is expected sometime in June and is projected to be valued at $1.75 trillion , making it the world's biggest IPO ever. "With SpaceX having confidentially filed for IPO on April 1, 2026 and targeting a public listing in late June 2026 at a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, the unrealized appreciation on XMax's SpaceX-related investments is poised to become one of the most consequential value events in the company's history," wrote Equity Research, which has XMax's price target under review. Firepower At The Ready If those weren't enough reasons to be interested, there is also a $1 billion universal shelf registration on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of the end of April, which gives the company the firepower to expand infrastructure, pursue acquisitions and accelerate AI deployment. While the broader furniture market faces headwinds, XMax reports its legacy distribution business continues to defy the trend. For its most recent third quarter, revenue was up 12% year-over-year. For 2025, net sales were $16.7 million, up 73% year-over-year. The double-digit revenue growth came as average selling prices increased 102%, reported XMax. From furniture to AI in a few short months, XMax is proving how fast a company can evolve when it fully commits to a pivot. With strategic stakes in what's expected to be the world's largest IPO, multi-million dollar recurring revenue already on the books, and a $1 billion war chest in reserve, this small-cap AI player is demanding the market's attention. To learn more about XMax, click here . Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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