The $220 million project has a capacity of 305 MW and is located in the province of Mendoza, in the sunny Cuyo region. Latam The province of Mendoza has inaugurated the El Quemado Solar Park, located in the department of Las Heras, in the province of Mendoza, in the sunny Cuyo region. With an installed capacity of 305 MW, the facility is now the second largest photovoltaic plant in Argentina, following the 315 MW Cauchari complex. Originally developed by the provincial utility Empresa Mendocina de Energía Sociedad Anónima (Emesa), the $220 million project was subsequently acquired and built by ...

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