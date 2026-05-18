Exectras and Simpay Announce Joint Venture to Deliver Best-in-Class Payments, Membership, and Partnership Solutions

New collaboration brings together advanced payment processing, employee and business membership benefits, and scalable partner programs to help organizations simplify operations, reduce costs, and create new value for their customers and members.

SUGAR LAND, TX AND TREVOSE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Exectras and Simpay today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture designed to deliver a more comprehensive growth platform for businesses, associations, franchises, independent software vendors (ISVs), referral partners, and member-based organizations.

The joint venture brings together Exectras' industry-leading expertise in payments, employee benefits, business services, and partnership ecosystems with Simpay's comprehensive payment processing, point-of-sale, eCommerce, and partner support solutions. Together, the organizations will deliver a unified value proposition designed to help businesses streamline payment acceptance, operational savings, stronger member engagement, and unlock new partnership-driven revenue opportunities.

At Exectras, our mission has always been to deliver unparalleled value to our members by providing meaningful benefits that positively impact the lives of their employees and their families, while also offering industry-leading payment processing solutions," said Joe Cherry, CEO of Exectras. "This joint venture allows us to deliver a world-class payments and benefits solution that no other organization in America can provide."

"We are changing the payments industry, one member at a time!"

Simpay works with businesses across industries to provide flexible payment solutions, including in-person, online, mobile, POS, dual pricing, and customer reporting capabilities. The company's partner programs are designed to help organizations offer added value to their customers while creating sustainable revenue opportunities.

"This joint venture represents a powerful opportunity to give our partners, merchants and their employees more than just payment processing," said Josh Elsass, President, Simpay. "Together with Exectras, we are delivering a broader suite of solutions, solving real world problems business owners face. We save them time, reduce costs, strengthen their customer relationships, and help them compete more effectively."

Through the joint venture, customers and partners will gain access to a combined offering that includes:

Best-in-class payment solutions for in-store, online, mobile, integrated, and point-of-sale environments.



Access to affordable healthcare including 24/7/365 Virtual Primary Care, Prescription Drug Savings and guaranteed issue life insurance for their employees and family members.

Deeply discounted business services and employee benefits designed to help employers and organizations deliver more value to their employees and their family members.

Partnership programs for associations, ISOs, ISVs, franchises, referral partners, financial institutions, and other organizations seeking to expand revenue and increase retention.

Operational simplicity and support through solutions built to streamline day-to-day business needs, improve transparency, and create a more seamless customer experience.

Exectras' platform emphasizes simplified business operations through payment processing, business services, employee benefits, and employee management. Exectras also promotes partnership programs aimed at helping organizations expand market share, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their merchants and members.

The joint venture is expected to serve businesses and organizations across multiple industries, including healthcare, retail, restaurants, professional services, associations, franchises, and member-based networks. By bringing payments, memberships, and partnerships into one coordinated offering, Exectras and Simpay aim to help organizations move beyond transactional vendor relationships and toward a more strategic growth model.

"This is about creating a stronger, more connected relationship," added Shawn Dalton Senior VP Exectras. "Payments are essential, but they are only one part of the equation. When businesses can also access affordable healthcare, employee benefits and business services, they are better positioned to scale, grow their market share, and build a stronger foundation following success.

About Exectras

Exectras, Inc. is redefining how businesses approach payments, employee benefits, and business services. Delivering a modern platform that combines innovative payment technology with a powerful, membership-based ecosystem designed to reduce costs, strengthen employee retention, and help businesses compete like Fortune 500 companies. More than payments, Exectras provides meaningful value through healthcare, wellness, and business solutions that drive measurable impact for employers and their teams. Exectras is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, and is a registered ISO MSP of Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Simpay

Simpay is a payment processing and business solutions provider offering in-person, online, mobile, POS, eCommerce, dual pricing, commercial insurance, and partner solutions for businesses and organizations. Simpay supports small and midsize businesses with secure, scalable payment acceptance, customer reporting, transparent pricing options, and industry-specific solutions. Simpay is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, and states that it is a registered ISO of Citizens Bank and Key Bank, N.A., Providence, Rhode Island.

Media Contacts

Paul Boggs II

VP Marketing / Creative Director Exectras

888.534.6102

pboggs@exectras.com

www.exectras.com

Gary Breeds

VP Marketing Simpay

267.946.1232

gbreeds@simpay.net

www.simpay.net

SOURCE: Exectras

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exectras-and-simpay-announce-joint-venture-to-deliver-best-in-cl-1167761