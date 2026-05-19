The oversubscribed second fund plans to deploy capital across 12 to 15 companies, with individual investments of €20 to €50 million focused on US and global market expansion

Lauxera Capital Partners, a growth-buyout and growth equity firm focused on innovative and fast-growing Healthtech companies, today announced the successful close of its Lauxera Growth II fund at €520 million, surpassing its €500 million hard cap and nearly doubling the size of the firm's debut fund. Finalized less than 18 months after its first closing, the oversubscribed fund reflects strong support from both returning and new Limited Partners and underscores their confidence in Lauxera's strategy of backing high-potential Healthtech companies and helping them scale outside their home markets with particular emphasis on the United States.

"We are deeply grateful for the backing of our returning and new Limited Partners," said Samuel Levy, Co-Founding Partner of Lauxera Capital Partners. "The team is proud both of the greater-than-90 percent re-up rate from returning investors, along with the expansion of our LP base into the DACH and Nordic regions of Europe, Latin America, and the U.S.

A specialist strategy for scaling European Healthtech

Lauxera's expertise extends across commercial-stage Healthtech sub-sectors, including medical devices, pharma and medtech services, digital health, healthcare data and software, and life science tools and diagnostics. Lauxera Growth II targets the underserved growth-equity gap in the European healthcare innovation ecosystem. While many European Healthtech companies successfully move beyond the startup stage, few have access to the capital, hands-on operating support, and market insight needed to scale internationally and realize their full potential.

"Despite policy and macro undercurrents, the US remains unequivocally the most attractive market for scaling European Healthtech companies," according to Alex Slack. "We find that EU Healthtech innovations benefit from superior engineering, data-backing, and cost of ownership. Lauxera helps founders and management teams exploit these advantages, adding strategic and commercial know-how, to drive value in the US.

Lauxera Growth II plans to deploy capital across 12 to 15 companies as both minority and majority investors, with individual investments of €20 to €50 million. Lauxera has made two investments from Lauxera Growth II to date, a minority investment in German neurovascular device innovator Acandis, and a majority investment in Swedish advanced imaging CRO Antaros Medical. Lauxera has partnered with the founders of both companies to help accelerate growth globally, with particular emphasis on new product introductions and developing U.S. market presence.

A transatlantic platform delivering operational value

Lauxera has operated since its founding from both Paris and San Francisco to ensure that its portfolio companies benefit from an integrated, unified team with learnings shared seamlessly across both geographies. The firm combines European and American expertise to help portfolio companies navigate the world's largest healthcare markets.

Since 2021, Lauxera's portfolio companies as a whole have created more than 400 jobs, launched dozens of new products in the US and globally, and completed over a dozen bolt-on transactions.

This strategy received early validation with the firm's first exit in 2025. After growing revenue more than five times during Lauxera's ownership period primarily in the U.S. British medical device firm and

Lauxera Growth I portfolio company OrganOx was acquired in October 2025 by the Japanese group Terumo for approximately $1.5 billion.

Investing for Impact

Alongside delivering financial returns, the goal of Lauxera Growth II is to enable a more sustainable and effective healthcare system. This Impact goal also the basis of the fund's social objective under SFDR is naturally aligned with Lauxera's growth mandate.

Unlike other healthcare sub-sectors like biotech and healthcare services, Lauxera's Healthtech companies must deliver sustainable innovation in order to be commercially successful. To quantify and track Impact on healthcare sustainability, Lauxera's team develops evidence-backed KPIs for each portfolio company across at least one of three critical vectors: patient outcomes, provider productivity, and healthcare system cost reduction.

Lauxera has also expanded its direct philanthropic support of the healthcare system through a partnership with Paris-based Institute Imagine. A portion of Lauxera Growth II's carried interest will help support the Institute's research into rare pediatric genetic diseases.

About Lauxera Capital Partners

Founded in 2020, Lauxera Capital Partners is an independent investment firm exclusively dedicated to Healthtech. Based in Paris and San Francisco, the firm is led by entrepreneurial company builders and seasoned investors. Lauxera manages more than $1bn in assets and supports 13 portfolio companies as a hands-on operational and financial partner.

Since its founding, Lauxera has championed investing for Impact in the pursuit of a more sustainable and effective healthcare system. Lauxera targets and tracks the positive impact of its portfolio companies on patients, providers, and healthcare systems. Lauxera Growth II, like its predecessor fund, is classified as an Article 8 fund under SFDR.

More information: https://lauxera.com/

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