TERREPOWER Demonstrates Decarbonization and Resource Efficiency at Scale in 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

DAPHNE, Ala., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a pure-play aftermarket leader in sustainable manufacturing, today released its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report detailing measurable progress in emissions avoidance, resource efficiency and circular production. The report underscores how sustainable manufacturing delivers both environmental impact and economic value, helping customers reduce their carbon footprint while strengthening supply chain resilience and advancing the circular economy.

"Sustainability is not something we add to our business; it's embedded into our operations and a significant factor in our decision-making process across the enterprise," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "In 2025, our teams around the world translated that commitment into action, delivering meaningful, measurable impact while strengthening our transparency, operational resilience and ability to innovate."

Driven by its legacy in remanufacturing, TERREPOWER is spreading the power of sustainable manufacturing at scale by extending product life cycles, conserving natural resources and avoiding the emissions associated with carbon-intensive new production.

Sustainable Innovation and Resource Conservation

In 2025, TERREPOWER maintained its momentum and reinforced its position as the world's largest sustainable manufacturer by volume. Increased core recovery enabled deeper material reuse year over year, resulting in more than 204,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided-equivalent to the carbon captured by 3 million trees-and keeping the equivalent of thousands of truckloads of waste out of landfills.

TERREPOWER also expanded innovation in high-value circular solutions, including advanced EV battery and energy storage remanufacturing at its Barcelona Technology Center, where second-life battery systems can reduce production emissions by more than 80 percent while keeping critical materials in circulation.

Resource stewardship remained a priority in 2025, yielding powerful results including:

170 million pounds of waste diverted from landfills through material recovery

More than 380,000 gallons of water recycled through new graywater and AC condensate reuse systems in the Reynosa, Mexico, campus

1.5 million gallons of processed water treated on-site through water clarification systems, avoiding emissions associated with off-site wastewater transport

A circular packaging initiative enabling reuse of more than 8 million boxes at a major Mexico distribution center

Together, these efficiencies reduced strain on local resources and delivered tangible cost savings.

Advancing Decarbonization Across Operations

TERREPOWER continued to strengthen its decarbonization pathway in 2025 through targeted initiatives across its global footprint, yielding:

A nine percent reduction in Scope 2 emissions, supported by cleaner electricity sourcing and the use of market-based instruments

A strategic supplier transition in Reynosa shifted manufacturing electricity to a portfolio with 13.9 percent renewable energy, reducing emissions in one of the company's most production-intensive regions

100 percent in electricity offsets secured for one of TERREPOWER's most carbon-intensive European operations

Continued progress in the transition from LPG to natural gas, begun in 2024, helping stabilize Scope 1 emissions despite operational growth

The company also deepened its focus on avoided "Scope 4" emissions, recognizing the pollution avoided when customers choose sustainably manufactured alternatives over new production.

Accountability, Standards and Continuous Improvement

Across TERREPOWER's operations, employee-driven initiatives translate sustainability goals into daily action and value. From water conservation to expanded recycling programs and off-grid solar installations through its brands worldwide, TERREPOWER's efforts reflect a belief that sustainability, innovation and profitability advance together.

The company continues to align its sustainability reporting with leading frameworks, including SASB and TCFD, and remains actively engaged with evolving European regulations such as CBAM and EUDR. In 2025, it achieved a 15 percent year-over-year improvement in its EcoVadis sustainability rating, demonstrating steady progress in strengthening governance, transparency and enterprise-wide sustainability practices.

The 2025 report outlines TERREPOWER's forward-looking priorities, including expanding renewable energy adoption, accelerating emissions reductions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, increasing core reuse, and continuing to embed sustainability into operational decision-making across the enterprise.

The full 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report is available at www.terrepower.com.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com.

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