San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - TechCon Global today announced that Conphere will serve as the official conference management and attendee engagement platform for TechCon SoCal 2026, continuing a successful collaboration that began with TechCon Southwest 2026 in Austin and TechCon Silicon Valley 2026 in San Francisco.

As TechCon Global continues to expand its conference footprint and curate increasingly high-value networking experiences, Conphere has emerged as a key technology partner, powering attendee engagement, event operations, scheduling, and business networking across the TechCon ecosystem.

TechCon SoCal 2026, taking place May 21-23 at San Diego State University, will leverage Conphere's integrated event platform to support agenda management, speaker and sponsor visibility, attendee networking, direct messaging, meeting scheduling, announcements, exhibitor discovery, and personalized conference experiences through its mobile and web-based applications.

Conphere is recognized as a leading conference management and networking platform designed for modern business events, innovation conferences, trade shows, and enterprise gatherings. The platform enables organizers to create highly interactive attendee experiences while providing streamlined tools for event operations, engagement analytics, networking facilitation, and real-time communication. Its capabilities include AI-powered attendee matchmaking, personalized agendas, exhibitor engagement tools, sponsor visibility solutions, lead generation, mobile event management, and integrated communication workflows.

"After successfully utilizing Conphere during TechCon Southwest and TechCon Silicon Valley, we are excited to continue the partnership for TechCon SoCal 2026," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "As our conferences continue to scale, creating meaningful networking opportunities and seamless attendee experiences becomes increasingly important. Conphere's platform has played a valuable role in helping us connect founders, investors, executives, researchers, and ecosystem leaders in a more dynamic and efficient way."

Through the Conphere platform, attendees at TechCon SoCal 2026 will be able to:

Access the latest conference agenda and session updates

View speaker, exhibitor, and sponsor profiles

Network directly with attendees through messaging and meeting requests

Receive live event announcements and updates

Discover startups, investors, and ecosystem partners

Manage personalized schedules and bookmarked sessions

Facilitate business development and partnership opportunities throughout the conference

TechCon SoCal 2026 is expected to bring together hundreds of founders, venture capitalists, corporate executives, researchers, and technology leaders for two days of thought leadership, startup showcases, curated networking, and strategic discussions across AI, healthcare, semiconductors, enterprise technology, life sciences, and deep tech.

About Conphere

Conphere is a modern conference management and attendee engagement platform designed to power networking, event operations, and business interactions for conferences, expos, and enterprise events. The platform provides integrated tools for agenda management, attendee engagement, AI-powered networking, exhibitor discovery, sponsor visibility, meeting scheduling, and real-time event communication.

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a leading conference and innovation platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, executives, researchers, and ecosystem leaders across AI, healthcare, semiconductors, life sciences, enterprise technology, and emerging technologies. Through high-impact conferences and curated networking ecosystems, TechCon Global fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, collaboration, and investment worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297933

Source: TechCon Global