Versigent PLC (NYSE: VGNT), a global leader in the design and manufacture of low- and high-voltage electrical architectures, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2026:

UBS Auto and Auto Tech Conference

June 3, 2026 New York City

Management will participate in a fireside chat, which will be webcast. A link to the webcast will be posted on Versigent's Investor Relations website.

Wolfe Research Autos and Mobility Conference

June 18, 2026 New York City

About Versigent

Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low and high voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for our customers. Powering one in six passenger vehicles in production today, Versigent's high performance signal, power, and data distribution systems are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent's 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit www.versigent.com.

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Annalisa Esposito Bluhm, Vice President Corporate Communications and Marketing, Phone: +1.248.817.7990

Email: mediarelations@versigent.com

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@versigent.com