Mitto Positioned in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

ZURICH, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a global provider of omnichannel communications solutions, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Mitto believes this recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to helping enterprises deliver secure, scalable, and engaging customer communications worldwide. With deep expertise in conversational solutions, Mitto empowers businesses to connect with customers across channels through a flexible and reliable communications platform.

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for CPaaS for the fourth consecutive year. We believe this recognition reflects Mitto's commitment to helping enterprises navigate a rapidly evolving communications landscape shaped by rising security threats, changing regulations, and increasing customer expectations.

As the industry transforms, resilience, transparency, and security remain critical priorities. At Mitto, we continue to focus on delivering reliable global communications infrastructure and innovative engagement solutions that help businesses build trust and scale with confidence," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO at Mitto.

As customer engagement continues to evolve rapidly with AI-driven interactions and growing demand for seamless omnichannel experiences, Mitto remains focused on enabling enterprises and partners with innovative communications capabilities, trusted global connectivity, and high-performance delivery.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

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AboutMitto

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Founded in 2013, Mitto set out to create a next-generation Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS platform, purpose-built for reliability and trusted by businesses worldwide. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, RCS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number intelligence, as well as numerous CRM and marketing platform integrations. Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next.

Recent recognitions include:

Mitto Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

Mitto recognized in A2P & Business Messaging Market: 2025-2030 by Juniper Research

https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/telecoms-connectivity/messaging/a2p-research-report/

https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/telecoms-connectivity/messaging/a2p-research-report/ Mitto CEO Andrea Giacomini Wins Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the Juniper Telco Innovation Awards

https://www.juniperresearch.com/press/juniper-research-announces-winners-of-telco-innovation-2024-awards/

https://www.juniperresearch.com/press/juniper-research-announces-winners-of-telco-innovation-2024-awards/ Mitto Named Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company at the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

https://martechbreakthrough.com/2023-winners/

https://martechbreakthrough.com/2023-winners/ Technology of the Year - Mitto Conversations

Follow Mitto on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mittoglobal

Contact:

Darinka Kukrika

Marketing Director at Mitto

darinka@mitto.ch

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