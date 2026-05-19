Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Summit Royalties (TSXV: SUM) holds a growing portfolio of 47 royalty interests tied to gold and silver mines across multiple jurisdictions. With projects in production, development, and expansion, the company provides investors exposure to mining revenue without the operating costs of running mines.

Summit Royalties (TSXV: SUM)

https://www.summit-royalties.com/





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