New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Pops by 13% in First Day of Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

Investors digest Q1 earnings from Nvidia, which topped analyst estimates and included an $80 billion share repurchase program.

Shares of Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) popped by nearly 13% during its trading debut on the NYSE yesterday.

On Location President Paul Caine will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) subsidiary is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at the upcoming World Cup.

Opening Bell

Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Closing Bell

BNY (NYSE: BNY) celebrates America250

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985373/NYSE_Content_Update_May_21.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985372/NYSE_Closing_Bell_Timken.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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