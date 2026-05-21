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WKN: A42C4Z | ISIN: US5337141015 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.05.26 | 15:53
22,740 US-Dollar
+1,07 % +0,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINCOLN INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINCOLN INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Pops by 13% in First Day of Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

  • Investors digest Q1 earnings from Nvidia, which topped analyst estimates and included an $80 billion share repurchase program.
  • Shares of Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) popped by nearly 13% during its trading debut on the NYSE yesterday.
  • On Location President Paul Caine will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) subsidiary is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at the upcoming World Cup.

Opening Bell
Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Closing Bell
BNY (NYSE: BNY) celebrates America250

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985373/NYSE_Content_Update_May_21.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985372/NYSE_Closing_Bell_Timken.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-lincoln-international-pops-by-13-in-first-day-of-trade-302778978.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.