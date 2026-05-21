American News Group: Nasdaq-Listed Critical Minerals Developer Lands Game-Changing Greenland Rare Earth Deal

Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

Companies mentioned: Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO; OTCQX: NOPMF), USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR), Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU; OTCQX: UURAF), Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX: LYC), American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR; OTCQX: ARRNF)



AMERICAN NEWS GROUP News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a retail investor trying to find an entry point into the rare earth boom, this deal is one worth paying attention to.

Key Takeaways

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) just secured one of the most strategically located rare earth projects in the Western world through a US$35 million agreement with Neo Performance Materials.

The Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex in southwest Greenland is rich in neodymium and praseodymium - the two rare earths most needed for permanent magnets used in EVs, wind turbines, and defense systems.

Neo Performance Materials is staying on as a long-term partner, keeping an equity stake in Greenland Mines and the right to purchase up to 60% of the project's future output.

Greenland Mines now has two world-class projects: the Skaergaard palladium-gold-platinum deposit and the Sarfartoq rare earth project - both in stable, Western-aligned Greenland.

China still controls roughly 61% of global rare earth mining and 91% of refining, making Western-jurisdiction projects like Sarfartoq strategically important for governments and manufacturers alike.



The Deal in Plain English

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) just signed an agreement to take over the Sarfartoq rare earth project in southwest Greenland from Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO; OTCQX: NOPMF). The price tag is US$35 million - US$20 million in cash, and US$15 million in Greenland Mines stock. [1]

Here is what makes this stand out for retail investors:

Neo Performance Materials is not exiting the project. They are keeping an equity stake in Greenland Mines and the right to buy up to 60% of the ore that comes out of Sarfartoq under an existing offtake arrangement. [1]

That means Neo, a real revenue-generating company that just reported Q1 2026 revenue of about US$155 million, is essentially saying it wants Greenland Mines to advance this project - and plans to be the main customer. [2]

For a small-cap developer, this is the kind of validation that most companies spend years trying to get.

Why the Sarfartoq Project Is a Big Deal

Rare earth projects are not all created equal. Sarfartoq has three things going for it that retail investors should understand.

1. The Right Minerals

Sarfartoq is rich in neodymium and praseodymium, which together make up roughly 25% to 40% of the total rare earth oxides on the property. [3] These two elements are the workhorses of the rare earth magnet industry. They are what makes electric vehicle motors small, light, and powerful. They are also what makes wind turbine generators efficient enough to compete with traditional power sources.

2. The Right Location

Most undeveloped rare earth projects are in the middle of nowhere. Sarfartoq is different. It is located about 60 kilometers from an international airport, has access to tidewater and a major port facility, and is close to some of the best hydroelectric power potential in Greenland. [3] That kind of infrastructure access can knock years off a project's development timeline.

3. The Right Jurisdiction

Greenland is a Western-aligned territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The Government of Greenland has made critical minerals a priority for economic development. The transfer of the NNSR shares is subject to government approval under the Greenland Mineral Activities Act, but Greenland has already approved a similar transfer for this same project in 2023. [3] That historical track record matters.

The Bigger Picture: Why Rare Earths Are Hot Again

China still controls roughly 61% of the world's rare earth mining and 91% of refining capacity, according to the International Energy Agency. [4] In 2025, Beijing introduced two waves of export controls on rare earths. Some of those controls were temporarily suspended in November 2025 after a U.S.-China trade truce, but the licensing system for seven key elements remains in place. [4]

The result is that prices for heavy rare earths outside of China have climbed, and Western governments are pouring money into building alternative supply chains. The U.S. Department of Defense has already committed more than US$439 million to domestic rare earth projects, and Canada, Europe, and Australia are doing the same. [5]

Four Other Names Riding the Same Wave

Greenland Mines is one of several public companies positioning to feed the Western rare earth supply chain. For retail investors building a watchlist, here are four others to know.

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR)

USA Rare Earth is building a domestic mine-to-magnet supply chain in the United States. The company is developing the Round Top project in Texas, which hosts heavy rare earths needed for high-performance magnets, and runs a magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. [6] In April 2026, USA Rare Earth announced an agreement to acquire Serra Verde, the owner of the only scaled rare earth mine outside of Asia producing all four magnetic rare earths - a transaction with an implied equity value of roughly US$2.8 billion. [7]

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU; OTCQX: UURAF)

Ucore is a smaller-cap Canadian company that is building a Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana, using its own RapidSX rare earth separation technology. The first phase is targeting about 2,000 tonnes per year of separated rare earth oxides by 2026, with later phases scaling up significantly. [8] The U.S. Department of Defense has been backing Ucore's separation technology, making the company one of the more closely watched processing plays in the sector.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX: LYC)

Lynas is the largest rare earth producer outside of China and has been operating profitably for years. The company mines rare earths at Mt Weld in Western Australia and processes them at facilities in Malaysia, with new processing capacity coming online in the United States. Lynas serves as a benchmark for what a fully built-out, Western-aligned rare earth supply chain looks like - and a reminder of how much room there is for new entrants given how dominant China remains.

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR; OTCQX: ARRNF)

American Rare Earths is advancing the Halleck Creek project in Wyoming, which the company describes as one of the largest rare earth deposits in North America. With U.S. defense procurement rules increasingly excluding Chinese material, projects like Halleck Creek are positioned to benefit directly from federal funding programs and offtake support.

What This Means for the Average Investor

Most retail investors will never get the chance to invest at the ground floor of a true critical minerals deal. The big rare earth producers - Lynas, MP Materials - already trade at multi-billion-dollar valuations. The earlier-stage developers offer more upside but come with more risk.

What sets Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) apart in this group is the combination of a Nasdaq listing, a partnership with a real revenue-generating company (Neo), a project in a stable Western jurisdiction, and now two world-class assets in Greenland.

For investors who already missed the big run-ups in MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, deals like this one are exactly the kind of catalyst worth tracking. Always do your own research, understand the risks, and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

For more information on Greenland Mines Ltd., visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/grml-landing



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Sources:

[1] https://www.neomaterials.com/

[2] https://www.streetwisereports.com/article/2026/05/13/rare-earth-co-delivers-high-growth-q1-financial-surge.html

[3] https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/neo-performance-materials-and-hudson-resources-advance-the-greenland-sarfartoq-rare-earth-project-after-receiving-government-approval-for-license-transfer-869897272.html

[4] https://www.iea.org/commentaries/with-new-export-controls-on-critical-minerals-supply-concentration-risks-become-reality

[5] https://www.csis.org/analysis/consequences-chinas-new-rare-earths-export-restrictions

[6] https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/05/12/the-best-rare-earth-stock-to-buy-and-hold-for-the/

[7] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001970622/000121390026045339/ea028691001ex99-3.htm

[8] https://investornews.com/critical-minerals-rare-earths/ucore-rare-metals-advances-as-pentagon-backed-refinery-reshapes-u-s-rare-earth-strategy/

DISCLAIMER / DISCLOSURE:

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. americannewsgroup.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Greenland Mines Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Greenland Mines Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ does not own any shares of Greenland Mines Corp. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Greenland Mines Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Greenland Mines Corp. by CDMG. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCES:

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this article were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this publication include that demand for platinum group metals and critical minerals will continue to grow and tighten; that Greenland Mines Ltd's Skaergaard Project will advance through its planned technical, metallurgical, and environmental work programs as described; that the Company's engagements with SLR Consulting, GTK Mintec, and WSP will proceed as planned; that the Iceland LOI will progress toward a binding agreement with the cost and savings characteristics described; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company's business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; permitting risks; the Company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; metal price volatility; the inherent uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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