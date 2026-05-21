Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that, further to its news releases of April 8th and May 1st, 2026, the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted an extension to the deadline for filing final documentation for the private placement to July 6, 2026. Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.