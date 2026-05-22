An engineer and home-energy enthusiast installs the Anker Solix E10 on a fire-prone California hillside, and documents the entire process in a deep dive review for ESS NewsFrom ESS News A rural setup that begs for storage I live on a wooded hillside in California's Napa Valley wine region, above the morning fog that settles in the valley below. It's rural and beautiful but also a CAL FIRE-designated Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) serves the area, which practically means two things: electricity is expensive and power outages are relatively common (seven ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...