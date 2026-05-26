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WKN: A407GC | ISIN: CA75867L2066 | Ticker-Symbol: CWA0
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 10:23
0,219 Euro
+0,46 % +0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REFINED ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REFINED ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2180,23010:51
0,2170,23010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 01:24 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Refined Energy Corp. Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU) (OTC: RRUUF) (FSE: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Ken Wheatley has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately, pursuant to notice provided to the Company on May 20, 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Refined Energy Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Refined Energy Corp.
Phone: (604) 398-3378
Email: info@refinedenergy.com
Website: www.refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.