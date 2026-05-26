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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 14:24 Uhr
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Bybit Delivers: Bybit Celebrated Bitcoin Pizza Day 2026 Across MENA, Reaffirming Commitment to Regional Crypto Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, commemorated Bitcoin Pizza Day 2026 across the UAE and Morocco with the region's crypto community and institutional partners, reflecting the company's commitment to growing with and contributing to MENA's digital asset ecosystem.

From May 21 to 22, Bybit's MENA team made physical pizza deliveries across Dubai's financial centers, including the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Surprising key partners in their offices, Bybit took the opportunity to celebrate with Dubai's crypto builders, innovators, and visionaries. Slices and tales were shared in a tribute to the most expensive dough in BTC history, when an early holder paid 10,000 BTC for a pizza.

"We wanted to step away from the screen and connect with the people and institutions we work with every day," said Derek Dai, Head of Bybit MENA. "Bitcoin Pizza Day has evolved from a meme to a reminder to the digital asset community of the value in the human touch. For our Bybit teams in the UAE and Morocco, it was about recognizing that real relationships and trust are the foundation of everything we're building in this region."

The conversations went beyond business metrics to explore what crypto adoption really means for the region, the opportunities, the challenges, and the shared responsibility in enriching an ecosystem that benefits everyone.

The following day in Abu Dhabi, Bybit hosted a gathering for traders, creators, and community members who have been part of the MENA crypto journey. The event was a celebration of the people driving adoption and innovation in the region. Attendees shared their experiences over live wood-fired pizza and an AI-powered photo booth experience, discussing the evolution of BTC since 2010, and reflecting on what the next chapter of cryptocurrency might look like.

In Casablanca, Bybit brought BTC Pizza Day directly to the neighborhood through a partnership with a local pizza shop, which had a hosted Bybit stand for the day. Bybit's Builder community and the Bybit team celebrated the occasion at the pizzeria, connecting over shared passion for gourmet pizza and digital assets.

Bitcoin Pizza Day is celebrated globally by the crypto community to highlight the value of patience. Set in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Bybit initiatives echo the UAE's early commitment to progressive regulations and support for blockchain innovation. The UAE has created an environment where cryptocurrency innovation can flourish responsibly. Progressive regulatory frameworks, institutional support, and a forward-thinking approach from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have attracted builders, traders, and innovators from across the world.

"The UAE is building something special," Derek Dai said. "Bybit is proud to be supporting that vision by showing up, listening to our community, and proving through our actions that we're here for the long term. That's what Bitcoin Pizza Day meant to us this year."

As a committed partner to the MENA region's digital asset ecosystem, Bybit continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen institutional relationships and empower local communities.

Bybit / CryptoArk / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987727/image1.jpg
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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/5987457/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-delivers-bybit-celebrated-bitcoin-pizza-day-2026-across-mena-reaffirming-commitment-to-regional-crypto-ecosystem-302781792.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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