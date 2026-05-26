London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Europe's cannabis economy has long been described as a sleeping giant. A new international report suggests that the European sleeping giant may finally be waking up.

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Key Takeaways:

A new report released at the Cannabis Europa 2026 says Europe's cannabis industry is entering a major growth phase, driven by expanding medical cannabis programs, telemedicine adoption, international trade, and stricter pharmaceutical manufacturing standards across the EU and UK.

The report highlights Germany as Europe's cannabis reform leader while noting rapid UK medical cannabis growth through private clinics and telemedicine. It also says EU GMP compliance, international imports, and increasing price competition are reshaping the European cannabis market.

Industry analysts behind the report believe the next three to five years will be critical for Europe's cannabis economy as countries refine regulations, expand patient access, and compete within an increasingly globalized and operationally complex cannabis supply chain.

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About GCNC

The Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC) is a membership-based organization connecting cannabis operators, investors, and service providers worldwide. GCNC facilitates strategic connections, market intelligence, and drives international deal flow across the global cannabis supply chain. For more information, visit GCNC.Global. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn.

About Whitney Economics

Portland, Oregon-based Whitney Economics is a global leader in cannabis and hemp business consulting, data, and economic research, supporting hemp and cannabis operators, investors and regulators. Whitney Economics does not take a position on the legalization of cannabis, nor does it take positions on proposed legislation. Visit WhitneyEconomics.com.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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Source: Reportable, Inc.