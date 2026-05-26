New Article Explores How Construction Admin Teams Benefit From WorkMax Time Tracking

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app and a part of Foundation Software's product portfolio has published a new resource examining why construction admin teams choose WorkMax TIME as their primary tool for labor tracking.

The resource addresses the daily challenges admin teams face - including correcting missing punches, resolving payroll questions, reconciling job codes and pulling labor reports on short notice. When time data arrives late or inconsistently, job costing, billing and compliance all feel it.

WorkMax TIME addresses this by capturing labor hours, job assignments and cost codes directly from the field and syncing that data with payroll and accounting systems - reducing manual re-entry and associated errors.

The resource covers several areas relevant to construction admin teams:

Time and attendance workflows that reduce disputes and last-minute payroll corrections

Payroll integrations that eliminate duplicate entry between systems

Real-time field visibility that reduces back-and-forth between admin and field

GPS-enabled verification that helps admin teams resolve timecard questions

For contractors ready to give their office teams a more sustainable way to manage labor data, the article offers practical context on how construction-specific time tracking can help.

To read the full article: Why Admins Love WorkMax for Their Construction Time Tracking.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-article-explores-how-construction-admin-teams-benefit-from-wo-1168614