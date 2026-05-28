Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in THE Mining Investment Event 2026, taking place June 2-4, 2026 at the Centre des congrès de Québec in Québec City. The event brings together mining companies, institutional investors, strategic groups, family offices, and industry participants from across the mining sector.

1844's participation marks the Company's first major mining investment conference attendance since 2015 and forms part of the ongoing development of its flagship SV2 Copper Project located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec.

The conference follows a series of developments at SV2, including project reactivation, reinterpretation of historical geological data, integration of airborne geophysics, advancement of exploration targets, and the launch of the Company's 2026 exploration program.

Sylvain Laberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1844 Resources, states, "Our participation in THE Mining Investment Event reflects the continued development of the SV2 project and the work completed over the past several months to advance 1844's exploration strategy in the Gaspé copper district.

As we move toward execution of our 2026 program, we believe this is an appropriate time to continue engagement with the investment community and build awareness around the evolving SV2 story."

1844 will use the event to engage with existing shareholders, prospective investors, and strategic industry participants while presenting the evolving exploration thesis for the SV2 copper system and highlighting the progress made toward execution of the Company's 2026 exploration activities.

Conference Highlights

First major mining investment conference participation since 2015

Continued engagement with the investment community as part of the ongoing development of the SV2 project

Presentation of the Company's evolving copper exploration model in the Gaspé Peninsula

Meetings with institutional investors, family offices, strategic groups, and industry participants

Showcase of recent technical progress and upcoming exploration milestones at SV2

1844's 2026 exploration strategy includes validation of historical mineralization, geological reinterpretation, integration of airborne geophysical results, detailed field work, and advancement of exploration targets across the broader SV2 copper system.

ABOUT 1844 RESOURCES INC.

1844 Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing strategic resource opportunities in Québec, with its flagship SV2 Copper Project located in the Gaspé Peninsula, a prolific and emerging copper exploration district.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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Source: 1844 Resources Inc.