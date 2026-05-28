RxPR: Pharmacy Podcast Network Recognized Among RXinsider's Pharmacy500 Best Businesses Inside Pharmacy for Third Consecutive Year

Three-year Pharmacy500 recognition highlights Pharmacy Podcast Network's unique role in turning pharmacy media, public relations, podcasting, and targeted content distribution into business-development opportunities across the pharmacy profession.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / RxPR, LLC, doing business as the Pharmacy Podcast Network, is proud to announce that Pharmacy Podcast Network has been recognized as one of RXinsider's Pharmacy500 Best Businesses Inside Pharmacy for the third year in a row, earning recognition in 2024, 2025, and 2026 as a Pharmacy Business Leader.

The Pharmacy500 recognizes companies and associations supporting pharmacy operations and the businesses that help dispensing pharmacies, pharmacy leaders, and the broader pharmacy supply chain move forward. For Pharmacy Podcast Network and RxPR, this recognition represents more than an award; it validates a unique media, public relations, and business development model built specifically for the pharmacy profession.

RxPR, LLC and the Pharmacy Podcast Network help pharmacy-focused companies turn awareness into business development. Through press releases, executive podcast interviews, social media content creation, thought leadership, and targeted distribution, RxPR and PPN connect pharmacy brands with an engaged audience of more than 85,000 pharmacy professionals per month. The agency's work supports companies seeking stronger visibility with targeted buyers and potential partners across community pharmacy, long-term care pharmacy, LTC pharmacy at home, specialty pharmacy, compounding, health-system pharmacy, pharmacy technology, delivery, and other high-growth sectors.

Recent RxPR and Pharmacy Podcast Network campaigns have included national pharmacy conference coverage across the McKesson, Cencora, and Cardinal Health events; public relations support for independent pharmacy advocacy; partnership announcements involving IPC, iCare+, and Uber; visibility for ATRIUMX; the launch of Pharmacy CrossRoads; and continued expansion of the Pharmacy 50 Awards platform.

The Pharmacy 50 Awards, created by Pharmacy Podcast Network, helped establish a powerful peer-recognition model for honoring the most influential people in pharmacy. That program's multi-year voting and recognition framework helped inspire broader conversations around influence, visibility, and leadership across the profession-ideas that align closely with the spirit of the Pharmacy500.

"To be recognized three years in a row by RXinsider's Pharmacy500 is a powerful milestone for our team, our partners, and the pharmacy profession," said Todd Eury, Founder and CEO of RxPR, LLC and Pharmacy Podcast Network. "We built RxPR to be the most unique public relations and business development agency in pharmacy. Press releases are important, but when they are connected to podcast interviews, social media distribution, thought leadership, and targeted audience development, they become a business-development engine. Our mission is to help pharmacy companies build validity, earn attention, and connect with the buyers and partners who can move their organizations forward."

Companies interested in strengthening their pharmacy market presence are invited to connect with RxPR and Pharmacy Podcast Network to explore targeted campaigns that combine content, credibility, and pharmacy-specific distribution.

Contact Information

Todd Eury - CEO

RxPR, LLC.

eury@rxpr.net

412-585-4001

SOURCE: RxPR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/pharmacy-podcast-network-recognized-among-rxinsiders-pharmacy500-best-business-1171633