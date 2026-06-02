Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: HG) ("Hamilton" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its Private Clients business within Hamilton Global Specialty, its London-based insurance platform, with the appointment of Jamie Keaney as Head of Private Clients insurance, effective June 1, 2026 to lead the business.

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Jamie Keaney to lead new Private Clients business at Hamilton Global Specialty

Based in London, Keaney will be responsible for the development of Hamilton's Private Clients business, which will provide tailored insurance solutions for high-net-worth individuals globally. He will report to Mark Johnson, Deputy Active Underwriter and Head of Property Direct and Facultative (D&F), Hamilton Global Specialty.

"We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Hamilton," said Alex Baker, CEO, Hamilton Global Specialty. "His experience in high-net-worth insurance and his established global distribution relationships position him perfectly to lead this business."

Keaney brings over 30 years of experience in high-net-worth insurance across underwriting and broking. He most recently served as Chief Underwriting Officer, International Private Clients at Chubb where he worked for the past 25 years. He has extensive global distribution relationships and deep knowledge of the Private Clients market.

About Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.

Hamilton is a Bermuda-headquartered specialty insurance and reinsurance company that underwrites risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its three underwriting platforms: Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re, each with dedicated and experienced leadership, provide access to diversified and profitable business around the world.

For more about our company, visit www.hamiltongroup.com or find us on LinkedIn at Hamilton

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Contacts:

Media contact

Kelly Corday Ferris

kelly.ferris@hamiltongroup.com

Investor contact

Darian Niforatos

investor.relations@hamiltongroup.com