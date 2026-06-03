Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 16:16
6,870 Euro
-0,15 % -0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8406,86008:12
6,8606,89002.06.
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Systemair's Q4 report and invitation to the conference call June 10, 2026

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: SYSR) Interim Report Q4 for the financial year 2025/26 will be published at 07:00 CEST on June 10, 2026.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CEST on June 10, 2026. The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on the link below:
Q4 Report 2025/2026

To participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
Q4 Report 2025/2026

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web:
Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, robert.larsson@systemair.com, +46 72 232 95 70
Anders Ulff, CFO, anders.ulff@systemair.com, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-s-q4-report-and-invitation-to-the-conference-call-june-10--2026,c4356709

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemairs-q4-report-and-invitation-to-the-conference-call-june-10-2026-302789737.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.