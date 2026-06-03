Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill testing of a new priority target recently identified by a magnetotelluric ("MT") inversion survey at the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana, is now underway.

The large-scale, highly conductive geophysical anomaly is located in an area of the Project that has never been drill tested. It measures approximately 2 kilometres by 600 metres, and is expected to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 800 metres.

"We have now received the final inversions of the MT survey conducted at Madison in March of this year," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "The resolution and clarity of the newly acquired MT data far surpass any historical geophysical techniques that have been used to understand the Project, to date. The quality of the anomaly has allowed us to refine the azimuth and dip of our targets to more accurately test this impressive conductive feature and core drilling to test the porphyry is now underway. A second reverse circulation drill, expected to arrive on-site within two weeks, will focus on the shallower skarn targets."

MT Survey Highlights

Recent MT inversion modeling has defined two prominent conductive features at Madison, with the primary target being a large, north-northwest to south-southeast-trending conductor located in a previously undrilled portion of the Project area. The conductor appears to mirror the structural architecture of the district and is spatially associated with major fault corridors interpreted to have played an important role in controlling mineralizing fluids.





Figure 1: Plan view showing MT anomaly and first hole of the 2026 program

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Results of the MT survey show:

A large conductive anomaly measuring approximately 2 kilometres by 600 metres

A highly conductive core interpreted from the MT inversion model

A strong apparent structural relationship with the Silver Star fault corridor and associated splays

Potential connectivity between deeper conductive features and shallower conductive zones that may represent alteration, CRD replacement, or skarn-related mineralization

A target footprint that has not previously been drill tested

The MT inversion results suggest that the primary conductor may reflect a combination of structural preparation, hydrothermal alteration, and potential sulfide-bearing mineralization. The Company cautions that geophysical anomalies are not direct evidence of mineralization. However, the size, geometry, conductivity intensity, and structural setting of the Madison anomaly make it a high-priority drill target for the 2026 campaign.

A New Target Area Within a Proven District

The Madison Project hosts a historically productive copper-gold skarn system with past mining and modern exploration focused primarily around known mine workings and previously defined mineralized zones. The newly identified MT anomaly lies outside the historically drilled areas and provides the Company with a fresh opportunity to evaluate a new part of the system.

The 800-metre drill hole is designed to test the core of the conductive anomaly and evaluate whether the geophysical response is associated with sulfide-bearing skarn, carbonate replacement-style mineralization, alteration related to a concealed intrusive source, or a combination of these features.





Figure 2: Section A-A' highlighting anomaly at depth with first hole drill trace

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2026 Madison Exploration Campaign

The Company's 2026 exploration program at Madison includes drill testing of the newly identified MT anomaly, along with continued evaluation of known skarn mineralization and deeper intrusive-related targets across the Project. The initial hole into the MT anomaly will provide important geological information on lithology, alteration, structure, sulfide content, and the potential relationship between the conductive anomaly and mineralization.

See the June 1, 2026, news release for full details of the 15,000-metre drill program. Additional updates will be provided as drilling advances.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration-stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin-out of the Tuscarora District Project in Nevada. Several additional high-grade precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders with discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the Company's planned 2026 exploration campaign.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299882

Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.