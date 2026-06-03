Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Theralase Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF) ("Theralase" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for listing up to 20,399,050 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"), bearing the CUSIP: 88337V142, for trading on the TSXV. The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the open of markets on June 9th, 2026, under the trading symbol "TLT.WT".

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of the Company that closed on May 20th, 2026, in which the Company issued:

19,166,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.24 per Unit; and 1,232,383 non-transferrable compensation options to Research Capital Corporation ("Agent") (each, a "Compensation Option"), with each Compensation Option exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.24 per Unit until May 20, 2031.

The Private Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,600,000 and included the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the Agent.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.32 per common share until May 20, 2031. The Warrants are governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture ("Warrant Indenture") dated May 20, 2026, between the Company and TSX Trust Company of Canada ("Warrant Agent"), as Warrant Agent, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Warrant Indenture.

For more information about the Private Placement, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 20th, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.:

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things, the anticipated timing of the commencement of trading of the Warrants on the TSXV.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299901

Source: Theralase Technologies Inc.