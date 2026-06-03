Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MSAI", "MultiSensor AI" or the "Company") today announced expanded vibration coverage in its condition intelligence solution, MSAI Connect, through a new collaboration with Broadsens. MSAI believes industrial operators and reliability teams who leverage multiple sensor modalities can detect more failure modes and forms of degradation across asset types, identify likely causes faster, and act with greater confidence, ultimately driving more efficient and resilient operations.

"Reliability teams in high-throughput operations don't need more dashboards - they need a faster, clearer path from signal to action," said Asim Akram, CEO of MultiSensor AI. "When thermal and vibration sit on the same asset in the same workflow, teams can differentiate between mechanical and electrical functions faster and determine when to take action versus when to keep watching. We're also extending coverage to assets where legacy vibration platforms leave gaps, such as slow-rotating and intermittent-duty equipment, without adding another siloed tool."

Vibration extends MSAI Connect's existing thermal condition intelligence rather than introducing a separate program. Existing customers, who purchase and deploy our enhanced vibration solution, gain broader asset coverage inside the workflow they already use. The platform is purpose-built for high-throughput, power-dense, highly automated industrial facilities, where we believe single-modality monitoring can make it harder to identify emerging failure modes. By expanding coverage across more failure modes and critical assets in one platform, vibration detection through MSAI Connect helps close the visibility gap that exposes these facilities to unexpected downtime and lost productivity.

Powering the new vibration capability is a collaboration with Broadsens. We believe integrating Broadsens' field-proven, industrially certified hardware into MSAI's unified platform will help reliability teams harness the power of better insights from multiple sensor types on priority assets without deploying a separate vibration program or managing disconnected workflows.

Broadsens' SVT-V wireless vibration sensors sample in true real time in less than 1 second intervals when machines are running, sample every 10 seconds when machines are in very low vibration or idle, and enable always-listening edge detection[1] that captures threshold-crossing events at the sensor when they occur. This enables teams to catch fast-developing faults and mechanical events that evolve in seconds, minutes to hours, including on intermittent-duty and slow-rotating assets that hourly-sampled systems typically miss.

MultiSensor AI at Maintec 2026

MSAI will showcase MSAI Connect's expanded vibration capabilities at Maintec 2026 from June 3rd to June 4th at the NEC Birmingham. Visitors to the MSAI booth in Hall 5 can explore MSAI's full suite of sensing capabilities and speak with the team.

Additionally, Luke Grice-Lowe, Director of Reliability & Maintenance Programs at MultiSensor AI, will join Pat Caron, Global Reliability Manager at Amazon, on the Maintec stage for a fireside chat on how reliability programs are built and scaled inside one of the world's most demanding operational environments. The session starts at 3:30 PM BST on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI is a multi-sensor condition intelligence solution for high-throughput and highly automated industrial operations. By unifying thermal, vibration, environmental, and visual sensor data into a single solution, MultiSensor AI enables reliability teams to proactively protect uptime, reduce maintenance costs, enhance safety, and extend the useful life of their most critical assets. For more information, visit www.multisensorai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, platform performance, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

[1]Actual sample rates and event notification latency in customer deployments may vary based on factors including, but not limited to, network bandwidth and routing, geographic distance between the deployment site and cloud region, sensor and edge device configuration, concurrent workload and viewer-side conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299852

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.